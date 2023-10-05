Soda City Living: Lagree Fitness

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Soda City Living got in a great workout with a *new fitness studio. Ever heard of Lagree Fitness? We told you about it and show you how it works.

A full 45-minute session on the microformers will make anybody feel sore the next day. If you are looking for something new, give it a try.

