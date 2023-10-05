Soda City Live: Midlands Plant & Flower Festival

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The area’s largest selection of plants and decorations is this weekend at the South Carolina State Farmers Market. Head out to shop fall plants and flowers, gardening equipment, décor, and seasonal produce.

October 6 – 8

Friday – Saturday: 8 am – 6 pm

Sunday: 10 am – 4 pm

South Carolina State Farmers Market3483 Charleston Highway | West Columbia, SC

For more information, contact Sonia Brazell at 803-737-4614 or sbrazell@scda.sc.gov

Free admission and parking.

