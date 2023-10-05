SkyView
Soda City Live: Chapin Theatre Company’s Latest Production Brings Awareness to Breast Cancer

By Sierra Artemus
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 5:07 PM EDT
Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- Chapin Theatre Company’s Latest Production “Stilt Girl” is shedding light to breast cancer and breast cancer recovery.

“Stilt Girl” is an original comedy written by Lou Clyde.

The main character finds herself in a few less-than-favorable positions until one actually works out in her favor.

