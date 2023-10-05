Soda City Live: Applications Being Accepted for the 2024 Dr. MLK, Jr. Dream Keepers Scholarship

Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- The City of Columbia is now accepting applications for the 2024 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Dream Keepers Scholarship Awards.

Scholarships will be awarded to Richland School District One students from elementary, middle, and high school along with second and thrid place awards for students in each school level.

Winners will be announced at the Annual King Day celebration hosted by the City of Columbia on January 15, 2024.

The Deadline to apply is Friday, December 1st, 2023.

For requirements and to apply, click here.

