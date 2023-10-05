SkyView
Richland County deputies seek public’s help locating missing girl

WIS News 10 Sunrise airs Monday through Friday from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero and Jordyn Markhoff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 6:58 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing girl.

Deputies said Mishalee Morales was last seen on Sunday, Sept. 17 on Ranch Road wearing a black Snoop brand hoodie with bandana pattern sleeves. Morales also wore blue contacts, a wooden cross around her neck and a belly chain.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact RCSD or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC (1-888-274-6372).

