Richland County deputies seek public’s help locating missing girl

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing girl.

Deputies said Mishalee Morales was last seen on Sunday, Sept. 17 on Ranch Road wearing a black Snoop brand hoodie with bandana pattern sleeves. Morales also wore blue contacts, a wooden cross around her neck and a belly chain.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact RCSD or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC (1-888-274-6372).

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.