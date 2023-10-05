Restaurant Week kicks off in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Foodies in the Midlands can enjoy a casual or high-end dining experience from top restaurants this week.

Restaurant Week Midlands runs from Thursday until Sunday, Oct. 15.

Officials said during the week, participating restaurants will feature new dishes, fan favorites and multi-course menus.

A list of participating restaurants and their prices can be found here.

For more information and reservations click here.

