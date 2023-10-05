SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Restaurant Week kicks off in the Midlands

Restaurant Week Midlands begins
Restaurant Week Midlands begins(WANF)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 5:52 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Foodies in the Midlands can enjoy a casual or high-end dining experience from top restaurants this week.

Restaurant Week Midlands runs from Thursday until Sunday, Oct. 15.

Officials said during the week, participating restaurants will feature new dishes, fan favorites and multi-course menus.

A list of participating restaurants and their prices can be found here.

For more information and reservations click here.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened at the 100 block of Winter Way.
2 minors shot in Lexington County drive-by
The chase happened around 10 a.m. Tuesday when police tried to pull over Whitney C. James for...
Irmo woman charged after car chase with police
Wells Fargo said many of its 525 workers at its Columbia headquarters will be offered...
Wells Fargo responds to possible layoffs in Richland County
Richland County officials said construction to turn the former Burlington Coat Factory building...
Construction begins to turn Columbia Place Mall into government buildings
The mighty sound of the Southeast heads up north
USC Carolina Band preps for Macy’s parade in 2024

Latest News

wis
TROPICS: Tropical Storm Philippe starting to move toward Bermuda
K9 Rico was closely bonded to SLED Special Agent Richard Hunton III (pictured). K9 Rico went...
State agents honor fallen K-9 Rico with ceremony at criminal justice academy
Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Visitation for fallen RCSD deputy
Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Memorial service for SLED K-9