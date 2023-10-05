SkyView
Poll shows big lead for Trump among SC Republican voters, Haley to 2nd

By Steven Ardary
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 9:41 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WCSC) - The latest poll from Winthrop University shows a commanding lead among South Carolina voters for former President Donald Trump in the race to become the Republican nominee for president in 2024.

Around half of all Republicans in the state say they’ll support Trump in the primary.

While Trump has been a constant at the top of the polls, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley has jumped to second place among voters passing Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

“We continue to see Trump’s dominance for the nomination in South Carolina. While a distant second, support for Nikki Haley has grown,” Winthrop Poll Director Scott Huffmon said. “Haley’s rise coincides with the continued slide of Ron DeSantis with his drop in national polls being mirrored in South Carolina.”

Beyond Trump, Haley and DeSantis no other candidate polls at double-digits among voters.

South Carolina Senator Tim Scott is fourth. Polling at just 5.8%.

Polls show 50.6% of Republicans view Trump as “very favorable” while Haley comes in at 40.7%.

The same poll shows President Joe Biden has a 29.9% approval rating among all South Carolina voters with just a 5.4% approval rating among Republican voters in the state.

