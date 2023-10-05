SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

One injured following shooting, Columbia police investigating

By Marcus Flowers
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officers have started an investigation after one person was injured following a Thursday morning shooting.

The Columbia Police Department reported around 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 5, officers were called to the 2100 block of Waverly St. after a male was injured in the upper body.

Investigators are working to determine what the circumstances of the shooting were and identify the shooter.

If you have any information, you are encouraged to contact Crimestoppers.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened at the 100 block of Winter Way.
2 minors shot in Lexington County drive-by
The chase happened around 10 a.m. Tuesday when police tried to pull over Whitney C. James for...
Irmo woman charged after car chase with police
Wells Fargo said many of its 525 workers at its Columbia headquarters will be offered...
Wells Fargo responds to possible layoffs in Richland County
S.C. law states a dog that has entered another person’s land without permission shall not be...
Hunting with dogs on other people’s property: What state law says
Richland County officials said construction to turn the former Burlington Coat Factory building...
Construction begins to turn Columbia Place Mall into government buildings

Latest News

Community members and law enforcement agencies will gather to say their final goodbyes to a...
Fallen Richland County deputy is laid to rest
A new Winthrop University poll shows Trump with a major lead among South Carolina Republicans...
Poll shows big lead for Trump among SC Republican voters, Haley to 2nd
The Charleston County School District is facing a new lawsuit, but this one is coming from...
Superintendent sues Charleston County School District
Columbia police investigate shooting that left one injured
Columbia police investigate shooting that left one injured
Century-old library to open after renovations
Century-old library to open after renovations