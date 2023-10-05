One injured following shooting, Columbia police investigating

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officers have started an investigation after one person was injured following a Thursday morning shooting.

The Columbia Police Department reported around 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 5, officers were called to the 2100 block of Waverly St. after a male was injured in the upper body.

#ColumbiaPDSC officers are investigating a shooting of a male injured in the upper body at 2139 Waverly St. shortly before 10:30 a.m. Investigators are working to determine the circumstances & identify the shooter. Have info? Contact #Crimestoppers pic.twitter.com/wvRHEQlyTa — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) October 5, 2023

Investigators are working to determine what the circumstances of the shooting were and identify the shooter.

If you have any information, you are encouraged to contact Crimestoppers.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.