Nightmare on Bull Street returns to Publico Kitchen & Tap at Bull Street

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - For the entire month of October, it is spooky season once again at Publico Kitchen & Tap.

Between Oct. 2 through Oct. 31, the only Halloween pop-up-themed bar returns, and patrons will have the opportunity to experience the Nightmare on Bull Street at Publico Kitchen & Tap at 2180 Boyce St. Suite A.

The Nightmare on Bull Street will have everything Halloween-themed from the the floor to the ceiling filled with decor for great photo opportunities, there will also be life-sized figures of iconic horror movie classic characters.

While customers are enjoying Nightmare on Bull Street, spooky tunes ranging from Fresh Prince’s “Nightmare on My Street” to Micheal Jackson’s “Thriller”, featuring around-the-clock Halloween movie classics such as Hocus Pocus, Nightmare on Elm Street, and of course, Halloween will be blasting from the speakers.

Publico Kitchen & Tap will also have a specialty cocktail and food menu with delicious spooky treats. With fifteen different Halloween-themed drinks it sure to be SCARY good! Ever wondered what bat wings taste like?

Staff will have fun by wearing seasonal outfits and costumes and Publico is excited to host this exciting Halloween pop-up bar.

