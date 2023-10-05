Late Richland County deputy to be laid to rest

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A deputy who died in the line of duty will be laid to rest.

The funeral of Deputy Jacob Salrin will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday at the Meeting Place Church with a burial to follow at Elmwood Cemetery.

The 23-year-old died during a tragic car crash on Friday.

According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD), Salrin began working for RCSD in 2022 and graduated from the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy in January.

Since his death, community members and fellow deputies have gathered to pay their respects.

On Wednesday, a visitation was held at Dunbar Funeral Home.

Due to the funeral, several road closures have been announced. These are:

North Main at:

Frye Rd.

Prescott Rd.

Ashley St.

Fairfield Rd.

Columbia College Dr.

Lorick Ave.

Monticello Rd.

Miller Ave.

Sunset Dr.

Anthony St.

River Dr.

Confederate Ave.

Elmwood Ave.

Elmwood Avenue at:

Sumter St

Assembly St.

Park St.

Lincoln St.

Gadsden St.

Wayne St.

