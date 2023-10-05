‘Genuine and generous:’ RCSD Deputy Jacob Salrin laid to rest as loved ones celebrate his life of service

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Thursday, hundreds of law enforcement officers from around the state, along with family and friends, came together to pay their final respects to Richland County Deputy Jacob “Jake” Salrin.

Salrin died in a car crash last Friday night while on duty.

Remembered as a “rising star” within RCSD, he worked as a patrol deputy.

He was only 23 years old.

“Yes, his life may have been short in time, but he lived so full, and the people he touched were so great,” Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said at the service. “The dash between the day he was born and last Friday is a dash filled with life.”

His loved ones say that he leaves behind a legacy of service, one that will not soon be forgotten in Richland County, in the Midlands or in the Palmetto State.

“Genuine and generous” were two words that kept coming up as he was described at his funeral service.

His cousin Chris Salrin said he always put others before himself: his family, his friends and his community.

Salrin “loved deeply, and served selflessly,” Chris said.

“He often inspired others with his creativity and strategizing and building his gameplan,” Chris said. “He placed value on important things like his faith, his family and his friends and he worked daily on becoming the best version, a victorious version, of himself through his daily routine of discipline and development.”

He prioritized family time, and had a special bond with his older sister Allie.

Separated by only 20 months, they were often referred to in tandem within family circles, Chris said.

“In fact, Allie and Jake or Jake and Allie rank right up there with other famous duos like Batman and Robin, Han Solo and Chewbacca and peanut butter and jelly,” he said.

Salrin’s sister inspired him to pursue a career in law enforcement, which was more than a career to him, Lott said, it was his purpose.

Salrin was a copious notetaker.

Lott said on one page in his journal he wrote in bold letters: “Today is the best day to be a police officer.”

“That’s exactly what he was, he was a model police officer,” Lott said. “But he was also a believer in Christ who gave him strength to do all the things that he could do.”

Salrin became close with Lott during weekday morning workout sessions while he was a trainee.

Aspiring deputies must work out with the sheriff for four Mondays, but Salrin came in every morning, which Chris said is a testament to his work ethic.

Finishing his remarks on Thursday, Lott said, “I will see you in that gym in heaven one day,” holding back tears.

Salrin is best described through the acronym SERVE: S for his sincerity and selflessness, E for entertaining, R for his resiliency, V because he was vision and goal-oriented and E for the way he always strived for excellence.

Chris said his resilience was demonstrated when he and Allie survived a 2013 tornado, and when he bounced back from injuries, Chris said.

“Where others might find excuses in the unwelcomed events and setbacks, he simply regrouped and charted a new course, often inspiring others with such action along the way,” he said.

To lift up his legacy, his family started sharing the hashtag Be Like Jake.

“Because the world needs more Jake, I’d like to share a few of them,” Chris said. “Smile like Jake, laugh like Jake, work like Jake, be humble like Jake, try like Jake.”

Days before the car crash, Salrin was chosen as deputy of the quarter, an award he will receive posthumously later this month.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.