FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Highs stay in the 80s before a weekend cool down!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – Highs will get to the 80s again today with sunshine, prior to a weekend cool down ahead!

First Alert Headlines

Mostly sunny and dry conditions keep on today, with more clouds mixing in for Friday morning.

Warm high temperatures in the 80s continue through tomorrow afternoon.

Cooler temperatures arrive for a breezy weekend start, with likely highs close to 70 for Sunday.

Sunday and Monday morning lows back to the 40s!

First Alert Summary

Happy Thursday! Our beautiful & dry weather will continue into today, as a large area of high pressure hangs around for us here in the Carolinas. Highs will be back to the low and mid-80s through tomorrow though. Thanks to clouds mixing in for a milder night, with some afternoon sun breaking out again tomorrow afternoon, we should still see highs close to 82-83 degrees for Friday.

A cold front will slowly approach the Carolinas into the 1st half of our weekend, dropping back our temperatures, as any humidity completely plummets for the Palmetto State. Once that front passes, even cooler air will drive down from the north, with more weekend sunshine breaking out later into Saturday after some morning clouds keep mixing in.

Highs for the weekend are setting up to be in the mid-70s on a breezy Saturday, near 70 on Sunday.

Lows for Sunday and Monday morning will make a return to the 40s!

First Alert Forecast

Today: A few more clouds with a good deal of sun. Highs in the low mid-80s.

Friday: More clouds mix with breaks of sunshine into the afternoon. Highs in the low 80s.

Saturday: Sunshine breaks out following some morning clouds mixing in. Highs nearing 76 degrees with breezy winds.

Sunday: Mainly sunny and cool with high around 70 degrees after morning lows in the 40s.

Monday: Mainly sunny and cool with highs in the low 70s after morning lows in the 40s.

