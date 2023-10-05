SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Dorchester County sends fmr. President Trump an invoice following campaign rally

By Pilar Briggs
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Following his campaign rally in September, former President Donald Trump has unpaid debts to Dorchester County.

Dorchester County says they have sent Trump’s campaign an invoice for the public safety resources provided at the rally at Sportsman Boats on Sept. 25.

The County says they acted as the unified command and organized personnel to cover public safety, which included law enforcement and EMS. They say they accrued $26,071.22 total in costs for the rally.

They are asking that the costs be reimbursed by the campaign by Nov. 4.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened at the 100 block of Winter Way.
2 minors shot in Lexington County drive-by
The chase happened around 10 a.m. Tuesday when police tried to pull over Whitney C. James for...
Irmo woman charged after car chase with police
S.C. law states a dog that has entered another person’s land without permission shall not be...
Hunting with dogs on other people’s property: What state law says
Wells Fargo said many of its 525 workers at its Columbia headquarters will be offered...
Wells Fargo responds to possible layoffs in Richland County
Richland County officials said construction to turn the former Burlington Coat Factory building...
Construction begins to turn Columbia Place Mall into government buildings