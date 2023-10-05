Dorchester County sends fmr. President Trump an invoice following campaign rally

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Following his campaign rally in September, former President Donald Trump has unpaid debts to Dorchester County.

Dorchester County says they have sent Trump’s campaign an invoice for the public safety resources provided at the rally at Sportsman Boats on Sept. 25.

The County says they acted as the unified command and organized personnel to cover public safety, which included law enforcement and EMS. They say they accrued $26,071.22 total in costs for the rally.

.@DorchesterSCGov has sent a $26K invoice to @realDonaldTrump's campaign following his September rally at Sportsman Boats in Summerville. The county says in a letter the campaign has until Nov. 4 to pay for costs related to hosting the event. @Live5News #chsnews #scpol pic.twitter.com/GD19K1VOXl — Rey Llerena (@ReyLlerenaTV) October 5, 2023

They are asking that the costs be reimbursed by the campaign by Nov. 4.

