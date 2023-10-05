SkyView
City of Forest Acres to build memorial park after catastrophic Thousand Year Flood

By Jordyn Markhoff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 9:03 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
FOREST ACRES, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Forest Acres announced they will be turning an area of Forest Acres that was lost eight years ago in the Thousand Year Flood into a place where community members can gather again.

City officials made the announcement on Facebook Wednesday, where they said the area will be Gills Creek Memorial Park

Officials said the city hopes to turn the area this year into a place where community members can gather together again and make new memories.

The Gills Creek Memorial Park will feature a community green space with a fishing dock, a repaired flooded bridge, and a fallen officer memorial for fallen officer Greg Alia.

