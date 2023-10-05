City of Columbia set to begin three phase project on Columbia Canal

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - As we remember the events of the 1,000-year flood that took place in the capital city eight years ago, the flooding had a major impact on the Columbia Canal.

Assistant City Manager Clint Shealy says each delay is a result of securing the federal funding needed to complete this project. This is a complex project broken up into three phases.

Phase one is a $8 million dollar project to replace all 12 head gates on the Columbia Canal. The canal has 12 head gates and the goal is to have all of the gates operating again to allow flow in for more water supply and flow to have hyper electric power. The funding for this project is through the Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery. The design is complete and the project is scheduled to go out for bid by the first quarter of 2024.

Phase two is a $55 to $60 million dollar project to repair the canal embankment. This includes repairing the bridge and repairing damage along the embankment upstream. The project is funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). The plan anticipates the bidding to be completed by Fall of 2024.

Lastly, phase three is a $45 million dollar project to have an alternative water supply. This would allow water to be withdrawn directly from Broad River and to be brought to the canal river. The City of Columbia has already started a development concept, has confirmed a location and has begun design work for the project, and has anticipated bidding for the project in the second quarter of 2024. It’s valued around $45 million dollars. 75% of this project is funded by the Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities (BRIC) and the remaining 25% is funded by ratepayers.

“The issue that happened in 2015 occurred… to use your words the 1,000 year flood was a historic rain event for us that could happen again. We want to be in a position to be better than where we were in October of 2015.”

“We are operating under a stable condition but we want to be more resilient. At the end of all this construction, we want to be able to say that we can produce our vulnerabilities and we’ve been very strategic and determined to do that in a way that does build it back better than it was in October of 2015 and minimizes the investment that our ratepayers are having to come out of pocket for,” said Clint Shealy, Assistant City Manager for Columbia Water.

Shealy anticipates work to begin early next year. All three phases should be completed by the end of 2026.

