Charleston Co. House Delegation calls meeting to discuss school board’s actions

On Monday, the delegation will meet at North Charleston City Hall at 11:30 a.m.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Statehouse legislative delegation has announced its plans to meet to discuss the controversy in the Charleston County School District after five members of the board voted to place the superintendent on paid administrative leave.

Superintendent Dr. Eric Gallien was placed on leave on Sept. 25.

On Monday, the delegation will meet at North Charleston City Hall at 11:30 a.m. to “discuss and receive testimony regarding recent personnel actions” by the board and their compliance with South Carolina laws.

Complaint blames Charleston Co. superintendent for alleged ‘hostile work environment’
Charleston Co. School Board members call for change, reversals of recent actions

The delegation has invited Gallien, the school board and the acting superintendent to participate in Monday’s meeting.

The public is also invited to attend or provide comments through email or in writing.

