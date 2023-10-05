Century-old library to open after renovations

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The nation’s oldest freestanding academic library just got a major facelift.

The South Caroliniana Library, located on the campus of the University of South Carolina (USC), will reopen this week after an extensive multi-year renovation, bringing in visitors for the first time since 2017.

The largest collections of Southern and American history are stored in the library.

“Preserving and renovating the historical buildings of the state really keeps us in touch with our roots...where its people came from,” said USC archivist, Elizabeth West.

West said the library originally opened in 1840 and served as the university’s library for 100 years.

After more than $10 million in renovations, the most iconic building on campus is once again a showplace.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.