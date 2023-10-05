SkyView
Century-old library to open after renovations

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The nation’s oldest freestanding academic library just got a major facelift.

The South Caroliniana Library, located on the campus of the University of South Carolina (USC), will reopen this week after an extensive multi-year renovation, bringing in visitors for the first time since 2017.

The largest collections of Southern and American history are stored in the library.

“Preserving and renovating the historical buildings of the state really keeps us in touch with our roots...where its people came from,” said USC archivist, Elizabeth West.

West said the library originally opened in 1840 and served as the university’s library for 100 years.

After more than $10 million in renovations, the most iconic building on campus is once again a showplace.

