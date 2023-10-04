Water boil advisory in place for Orangeburg County areas

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Department of Public Utilities advised residents living in the vicinity of Charmaine Lane near Cook Road and Belleville Road on Tuesday to boil their water due to a damaged large water main.

Officials said a contractor working in the area damaged the water main.

According to a press release, residents in certain areas of Orangeburg County should boil their water for at least a minute prior to using it until biological testing is completed and the samples are deemed safe.

Officials said crews are currently working to address the issue. Residents will be notified when the advisory is repealed.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.