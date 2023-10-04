SkyView
Water boil advisory in place for Orangeburg County areas

By Jordyn Markhoff and Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 8:08 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Department of Public Utilities advised residents living in the vicinity of Charmaine Lane near Cook Road and Belleville Road on Tuesday to boil their water due to a damaged large water main.

Officials said a contractor working in the area damaged the water main.

According to a press release, residents in certain areas of Orangeburg County should boil their water for at least a minute prior to using it until biological testing is completed and the samples are deemed safe.

Officials said crews are currently working to address the issue. Residents will be notified when the advisory is repealed.

