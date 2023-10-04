SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Walk for Life and Famously Hot Pink Half Marathon + 5K

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re a little more than a week away from the Walk for Life and Famously Hot Pink Half Marathon + 5K.

Every week we have been interviewing breast cancer survivors and having them share their story.

This week we sit down with both the even manager and a survivor ahead of next Saturday’s walk.

Joining us today is Walk For Life event manager Dargan Davis and breast cancer survivor Dr. Erica Fields.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rysaun D’Marian Foster, 17, was pronounced dead at the hospital from his injuries after his car...
Family speaks out after Cayce teen killed in car crash
Man charged after admitting to killing hunter dog in Sumter County
Man charged after admitting to killing hunter dog in Sumter County
Wells Fargo said many of its 525 workers at its Columbia headquarters will be offered...
Wells Fargo responds to possible layoffs in Richland County
Richland County officials said construction to turn the former Burlington Coat Factory building...
Construction begins to turn Columbia Place Mall into government buildings
The chase happened around 10 a.m. Tuesday when police tried to pull over Whitney C. James for...
Irmo woman charged after car chase with police

Latest News

WIS Weekly Newscast 6 p.m.
Walk for Life: Breast Cancer Awareness month
Richland County logo
Richland County passes paid parental leave for county employees
The mighty sound of the Southeast heads up north
USC Carolina Band preps for Macy’s parade in 2024
The mighty sound of the Southeast heads up north
The mighty sound of the Southeast heads up north