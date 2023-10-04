Visitation for fallen Richland County deputy starts a day ahead of funeral

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The visitation for a fallen Richland County deputy is on Wednesday, a day ahead of his funeral.

Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) confirmed Deputy Jacob Eric Salrin, 23, died Friday, Sept. 29 after a crash on Avalon Drive and Bluff Road.

The visitation be held at Dunbar Funeral Home on 3926 Devine Street on Wed., Oct. 4, from 5-8 p.m.

Meanwhile, the funeral will be held at the Meeting Place Church on 201 Columbia Mall Boulevard on Thurs., Oct. 5, at 11:00 a.m. with burial to follow at Elmwood Cemetery on 501 Elmwood Ave.

Salrin was hired by RCSD in 2022 and graduated from the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy in January of 2023, RCSD said.

“He did not want to do anything in life where it was just halfway done. He wanted to be excellent, and that was in his journal also,” Sheriff Leon Lott said.

RCSD requested condolences to be sent to its office at 5623 Two Notch Road, Columbia, SC 29223.

