TROPICS: Tropical Storm Philippe starting to move toward Bermuda

By Adam Clark, Chandlor Jordan , Eric Zernich and Tony Chiavaroli
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Located to the north of the Virgin Islands, Tropical Storm Philippe continues to produce heavy rain and gusty winds.

Tropical Storm Philippe has maintained its strength. As of the latest advisory, Philippe has maximum sustained winds of 40 MPH.

Tropical Storm Philippe has started its northward turn and it will continue to slowly strengthen. At the end of this week, Philippe will move close to Bermuda as a Tropical Storm. By this weekend, portions of New England could face coastal flooding, heavy rain and gusty winds from Philippe as it makes landfall.

Only 4 names are left on our list for Atlantic Hurricane season. Deep in the Atlantic, we aren’t watching any other disturbances. If we have a new system develop, the next name on our list is ‘Sean’.

