State agents honor fallen K-9 Rico with ceremony at criminal justice academy

K9 Rico was closely bonded to SLED Special Agent Richard Hunton III (pictured). K9 Rico went everywhere S/A Hunton III went and lived with S/A Richard Hunton III and his family.(SLED)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division on Wednesday laid to rest one of their own.

SLED K-9 Rico was killed when he was deployed during a manhunt in Charleston County Thursday.

Rico died moments after he was deployed into a home during the search for suspect Ernest Burbage III, SLED Chief Mark Keel said during a news conference.

Rico was a 3-year-old Belgian Malinois mix who had been with the agency just over a year, he said. But in that short year, he made an impression, serving as part of SLED’s SWAT team and Canine Tracking Team.

K9 Rico was closely bonded to SLED Special Agent Richard Hunton III (pictured). K9 Rico went everywhere S/A Hunton III went and lived with S/A Richard Hunton III and his family. K9 Rico was killed in action on Thursday, September 28, 2023, during the search and apprehension of a man wanted for shooting a deputy in Charleston County.(SLED)

The memorial service for Rico will take place at the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy located at 5400 Broad River Road in Columbia. It’s scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Instead of flowers, the agency asks that donations be made in K-9 Rico’s name to “The Foundation of Former Agents of SLED,” 541 Shadowood Drive, Irmo, SC 29063.

The shooting happened at around 2 p.m. Thursday at a home where SLED’s SWAT team deployed a robot to search for him. Keel said after the robot had cleared as much of the home as it could, agents deployed K-9 Rico into the home. Keel said a gunshot was heard shortly after Rico’s deployment and he was killed.

Burbage then exited the home through a window and presented a firearm Charleston County Sheriff Kristin Graziano described as a high-powered rifle at law enforcement officers that included SLED SWAT team members and Dorchester County deputies. Law enforcement opened fire, killing Burbage, Keel said.

Law enforcement agencies escort K-9 Rico from Charleston to a memorial service in Columbia. Rico was killed in the line of duty during a manhunt on Johns Island.(SC Dept. of Transportation)

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

