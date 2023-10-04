Soda City Live: National Cinnamon roll day

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re celebrating National Cinnamon Roll Day with local business The Devine Cinnamon Roll Deli.

You can go by and check it out for yourself Wednesday - Sunday 7:00 am- 2:00 pm, 2617 Devine St. Columbia SC, 29205.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.