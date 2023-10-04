Richland County passes paid parental leave for county employees

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County has officially become the first local government in the Midlands to offer paid parental leave for county employees.

The motion comes after the Administration and Finance Committee recommended the council on Tuesday, Sept. 26, to approve the Paid Parental Leave Policy for regular part-time and full-time county employees.

Richland County council members passed the motion during Tuesday’s council meeting.

Full-time employees and those who work part-time for more than 30 hours a week are eligible for the policy if they had a new child come into their home. This includes a new birth, a foster child or an adopted child.

County council members were excited about the new policy during Tuesday’s council meeting, which was passed with a unanimous vote.

“I’m really proud of South Carolina and Richland County,” said Yvonne McBride, Richland County representative for District 3.

Currently, Florence County is the only county administration in South Carolina to have an approved Paid Parental Leave Policy. Charleston County is working to establish the policy.

The policy goes into effect on Monday, Jan. 1.

