Memorial services announced for 3 Chesnee teens after deadly crash

CHESNEE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Three teenagers who were killed in a tragic accident near Chesnee High School will be laid to rest on Saturday.

Jeffery Scott “J.J.” Wallace, 18, Vladimir Matthew Rybinski, 17 and Vitaliy Gregoriy Rybinski, 15, passed away from injuries sustained in a crash on Fairfield Road near Chesnee High School on Sept. 29.

All three boys were students at Chesnee High.

Jeffery J.J. Wallace, 18, passed away after a car accident on Fairfield Road in Chesnee. (Provided by family)

J.J. WALLACE

J.J. was a senior at Chesnee High School. The principal described him as a “well-spoken, mature young man.”

Wallace’s mother said he wanted to work in law enforcement. Loved ones described him thoughtful, respectful and someone who could always make you laugh.

A GoFundMe set up for the Wallace family has already surpassed its $7,000 goal. His mother initially closed donations, but numerous people reached out about continuing to give. Additional donations will go to a memorial for all three boys at Chesnee High School and college savings for J.J.’s siblings.

Celebration of life for J.J. Oct. 7, 2023, at 12 p.m. The Bridge Church of the Carolinas 212 North Alabama Avenue, Chesnee, SC The community is invited to join the Wallace family.

Vitaliy Rybinski (left) and his other brother Matthew Rybinski passed away after a crash in Chesnee. (Provided by family)

MATTHEW AND VITALIY RYBINSKI

Vladimir Matthew Rybinski was a senior at Chesnee High School. He was a member of the JROTC program and hoped to join the Marines after graduation.

His younger brother, Vitaliy, was a sophomore at Chesnee High. The brothers were very close, according to the district.

According to a GoFundMe for their family, the brothers were always together. They were both smart, outgoing and hardworking.

Funeral service for Matthew and Vitaliy Oct. 7, 2023 at 2 p.m. Praise Cathedral 3390 Brushy Creek, Greer, SC 29650 Family and friends will be received from 12 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. Comittal service to follow at 4 p.m.

Students killed during crash in Chesnee (FOX Carolina)

OTHER MEMORIALS AND FUNDRAISERS

Palmetto Twist and the Bridge Church of the Carolinas are coming together to sell t-shirts and said 100 percent of the proceeds will be donated to the victims’ families.

