SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Juvenile correctional officer fired, charged with petit larceny

Juvenile correctional officer fired, charged with petit larceny
Juvenile correctional officer fired, charged with petit larceny(MGN)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A juvenile correctional officer at the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice (SCDJJ) was charged with petit larceny of $2,000 or less and misconduct in office.

According to SCDJJ, 26-year-old Shaki Franklin-Johnson removed $650 from a secured location where the personal property of detained youth is stored.

Officials said the theft was confirmed by witnesses and video surveillance.

Franklin-Johnson surrendered to SCDJJ’s Public Safety Criminal Investigator this afternoon and was taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, according to officials. She is currently out on bond.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rysaun D’Marian Foster, 17, was pronounced dead at the hospital from his injuries after his car...
Family speaks out after Cayce teen killed in car crash
Man charged after admitting to killing hunter dog in Sumter County
Man charged after admitting to killing hunter dog in Sumter County
Richland County officials said construction to turn the former Burlington Coat Factory building...
Construction begins to turn Columbia Place Mall into government buildings
Multiple people indicted for federal drug trafficking offenses
Multiple people indicted for federal drug trafficking offenses
Wells Fargo said many of its 525 workers at its Columbia headquarters will be offered...
Wells Fargo responds to possible layoffs in Richland County

Latest News

K9 Rico was closely bonded to SLED Special Agent Richard Hunton III (pictured). K9 Rico went...
State agents honor fallen K-9 Rico with ceremony at criminal justice academy
Officials said crews are currently working to address the issue. Residents will be notified...
Water boil advisory in place for Orangeburg County areas
Water boil advisory in place for Orangeburg County areas
WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Staying sunny with some wildfire smoke