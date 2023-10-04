Juvenile correctional officer fired, charged with petit larceny

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A juvenile correctional officer at the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice (SCDJJ) was charged with petit larceny of $2,000 or less and misconduct in office.

According to SCDJJ, 26-year-old Shaki Franklin-Johnson removed $650 from a secured location where the personal property of detained youth is stored.

Officials said the theft was confirmed by witnesses and video surveillance.

Franklin-Johnson surrendered to SCDJJ’s Public Safety Criminal Investigator this afternoon and was taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, according to officials. She is currently out on bond.

