Irmo woman charged after car chase with police

IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - A woman was arrested after she took off in her car from an officer who tried to pull her over, according to the Irmo Police Department (IPD).

Whitney C. James, 34, is charged with failure to stop, driving under suspension, child endangerment, reckless driving and a registration violation.

The chase happened around 10 a.m. Tuesday when police tried to pull over James for her license plate coming back to a different car, IPD said. James didn’t stop for the officer’s blue lights and siren, starting the pursuit.

Police stopped the chase when the officer lost sight of the car but was able to stop James when the car was spotted a short time later, officials said.

Officers said they found an infant in the back seat of James’ car.

James is expected to be booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.