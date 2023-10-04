SkyView
Hunting dogs on other people’s property: What state law says

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It’s currently hunting season in South Carolina, so what are the laws around hunting dogs going onto other people’s property?

S.C. law states a dog that has entered another person’s land without permission shall not be hurt or killed simply because the dog has entered the property.

Those who break the law can face a fine up to $500 or up to 30 days in jail.

South Carolina DNR announced a man was charged for shooting someone else’s hunting dog on his property in Sumter County on Sept. 23 while the landowner was deer hunting.

According to investigators, the dog was killed about 6 miles from where it was originally released.

The dog was being used to bring deer within range of the hunters.

The shooter was charged for killing the dog and faces a $125 fine.

The case is still pending in court.

