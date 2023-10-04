Hunting dogs on other people’s property: What state law says

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It’s currently hunting season in South Carolina, so what are the laws around hunting dogs going onto other people’s property?

S.C. law states a dog that has entered another person’s land without permission shall not be hurt or killed simply because the dog has entered the property.

Those who break the law can face a fine up to $500 or up to 30 days in jail.

South Carolina DNR announced a man was charged for shooting someone else’s hunting dog on his property in Sumter County on Sept. 23 while the landowner was deer hunting.

According to investigators, the dog was killed about 6 miles from where it was originally released.

The dog was being used to bring deer within range of the hunters.

The shooter was charged for killing the dog and faces a $125 fine.

The case is still pending in court.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.