SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

The Good Side: Sweets and Self-sufficiency

By Debra Alfarone and Arielle Hawkins
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 1:06 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Last year, the unemployment rate for people with a disability was about twice as high as the rate for people without.

This week in “The Good Side,” Debra Alfarone visits Cameron’s Cholates and Coffee, a shop that employs adults with intellectual disabilities, teaching them work and life skills to make them more self-sufficient. The sweet shop’s founders and employees reflect on the importance of community, acceptance and independence.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rysaun D’Marian Foster, 17, was pronounced dead at the hospital from his injuries after his car...
Family speaks out after Cayce teen killed in car crash
Man charged after admitting to killing hunter dog in Sumter County
Man charged after admitting to killing hunter dog in Sumter County
Multiple people indicted for federal drug trafficking offenses
Multiple people indicted for federal drug trafficking offenses
The 26th Annual Silent Witness Ceremony recognized men and women who died as a result of...
‘Silent Witness Ceremony’ recognizes South Carolinians who died from domestic violence
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Hazy skies continue Wednesday; Big cool down this weekend

Latest News

The chase happened around 10 a.m. Tuesday when police tried to pull over Whitney C. James for...
Irmo woman charged after car chase with police
Irmo woman charged after car chase with police
Irmo woman charged after car chase with police
WIS
TROPICS: Tropical Storm Philippe starting to move toward Bermuda
The mighty sound of the Southeast heads up north
USC Carolina Band preps for Macy’s parade
Gov. Henry McMaster is set to hold a ceremonial signing Tuesday to repeal a bill that has been...
McMaster signs repeal of ‘Certificate of Need’ law