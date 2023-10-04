SkyView
Forest Acres police investigate two home burglaries

By Jordyn Markhoff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 7:30 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FOREST ACRES, S.C. (WIS) - The Forest Acres Police Department is investigating two home burglaries that happened over the weekend.

The burglaries happened on Landrum Drive and Reamer Avenue between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Video evidence shows two people in masks and gloves walking to the scene and running afterward.

Police said the suspects are believed to be targeting homes that look unoccupied at the time.

No injuries were reported in either burglary and nothing significant was taken, according to police.

To avoid further burglaries police are advising homeowners. These are:

  • Turn interior and exterior house lights on.
  • Consider turning on your televisions.
  • Consider back door cameras with your security systems

Anyone with information on the burglaries is asked to call crime stoppers for a cash reward at (888) CRIME-SC.

