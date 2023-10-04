FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Staying sunny with some wildfire smoke

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – Sunshine stays dominant today, as some wildfire smoke from Canada mixes into the sky above us!

First Alert Headlines

Mainly sunny and dry conditions keep on today, with more clouds mixing in by Friday.

Air quality will be “moderate” from Canadian wildfire smoke, meaning those highly sensitive need to take precautions.

Warm high temperatures in the 80s continue for the work & school week.

Cooler temperatures arrive for the weekend, with likely highs close to 70 for Sunday.

Sunday and Monday morning lows back to the 40s!

First Alert Summary

A good Wednesday morning everyone! Our beautiful & dry weather will continue into this week, as a large area of high pressure remains dominant for us here in the Carolinas. This simply means we will stay mostly sunny and dry with highs in the low to mid-80s through Thursday, with overnight lows dipping down into the upper 50s on average. Lows will be milder for Friday morning, once more clouds begin to mix in.

This area of high pressure will also funnel in smoke from the Canadian Wildfires from the northeast into today. Models are showing a haze hanging around throughout most of the day. Eastern flow will clear it up as we press into Thursday.

A cold front will slowly approach the Carolinas towards the end of the week that will help to produce some of those clouds over the region on Thursday, more so for Friday. Highs will remain in the 80s during this span before our cool down.

Once that front passes, even cooler air will drive down from the north, with more weekend sunshine breaking out later into Saturday after some morning clouds keep mixing in.

Highs for the weekend are setting up to be in the upper mid-70s on Saturday, near 70 on Sunday.

Lows for Sunday and Monday morning will make a return to the 40s!

First Alert Forecast

Today: Sunshine continues. Highs in the low to mid-80s.

Thursday: A few more clouds with a good deal of sun. Highs in the low 80s.

Friday: More clouds mix with partial sunshine. Highs in the low 80s.

Saturday: Breaks of sunshine following some earlier clouds. Highs nearing 77 degrees.

Sunday: Mainly sunny and cool with high around 70 degrees after morning lows in the 40s.

