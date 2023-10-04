SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Coroner investigating death of 3-month-old in Anderson Co.

A death investigation is underway after a 3-month-old infant was found dead on Joe Dyar Road in Anderson County Wednesday
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said they are investigating the death of a three-month-old.

The coroner said the infant was found at around 11:20 a.m. on Joe Dyar Road on Wednesday, October 4.

An autopsy is scheduled to assist with the investigation.

This is all the information we have at this time. We will update this article when we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened at the 100 block of Winter Way.
2 minors shot in Lexington County drive-by
The chase happened around 10 a.m. Tuesday when police tried to pull over Whitney C. James for...
Irmo woman charged after car chase with police
S.C. law states a dog that has entered another person’s land without permission shall not be...
Hunting with dogs on other people’s property: What state law says
Wells Fargo said many of its 525 workers at its Columbia headquarters will be offered...
Wells Fargo responds to possible layoffs in Richland County
Richland County officials said construction to turn the former Burlington Coat Factory building...
Construction begins to turn Columbia Place Mall into government buildings

Latest News

Publico Kitchen & Tap at BullStreet is happy to announce that Cola's only halloween pop-up...
Nightmare on Bull Street returns to Publico Kitchen & Tap at Bull Street
Publico Kitchen & Tap at BullStreet is happy to announce that Cola's only halloween pop-up...
Publico Kitchen & Tap Nightmare on Bull Street
The Charleston County School District is facing a new lawsuit, but this one is coming from...
Superintendent sues Charleston County School District
One injured following shooting in Columbia
Community members and law enforcement agencies will gather to say their final goodbyes to a...
Fallen Richland County deputy is laid to rest