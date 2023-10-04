Coroner investigating death of 3-month-old in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said they are investigating the death of a three-month-old.

The coroner said the infant was found at around 11:20 a.m. on Joe Dyar Road on Wednesday, October 4.

An autopsy is scheduled to assist with the investigation.

This is all the information we have at this time. We will update this article when we learn more.

