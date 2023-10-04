SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

2 minors shot in Lexington County drive-by

WIS News at Noon is a full hour of news and lifestyle stories Monday through Friday.
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department (LCSD) is investigating a drive-by shooting that hurt two minors.

The shooting happened at the 100 block of Winter Way.

LCSD said, based on information gathered by deputies, someone fired multiple shots from a white compact sedan with tinted windows and drove away.

According to witnesses, the vehicle circled the neighborhood before the shooting.

Deputies said the two minors’ injuries are not life-threatening, according to their respective medical teams.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to share tips via the Midlands Crimestoppers app.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rysaun D’Marian Foster, 17, was pronounced dead at the hospital from his injuries after his car...
Family speaks out after Cayce teen killed in car crash
Man charged after admitting to killing hunter dog in Sumter County
Man charged after admitting to killing hunter dog in Sumter County
Wells Fargo said many of its 525 workers at its Columbia headquarters will be offered...
Wells Fargo responds to possible layoffs in Richland County
Richland County officials said construction to turn the former Burlington Coat Factory building...
Construction begins to turn Columbia Place Mall into government buildings
Multiple people indicted for federal drug trafficking offenses
Multiple people indicted for federal drug trafficking offenses

Latest News

Richland County logo
Richland County passes paid parental leave for county employees
K9 Rico was closely bonded to SLED Special Agent Richard Hunton III (pictured). K9 Rico went...
State agents honor fallen K-9 Rico with ceremony at criminal justice academy
WIS News at Noon is a full hour of news and lifestyle stories Monday through Friday.
2 minors injured in Lexington County drive-by shooting
WIS News at Noon is a full hour of news and lifestyle stories Monday through Friday.
Juvenile correctional officer fired, charged with petit larceny