2 minors shot in Lexington County drive-by

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department (LCSD) is investigating a drive-by shooting that hurt two minors.

The shooting happened at the 100 block of Winter Way.

LCSD said, based on information gathered by deputies, someone fired multiple shots from a white compact sedan with tinted windows and drove away.

According to witnesses, the vehicle circled the neighborhood before the shooting.

Deputies said the two minors’ injuries are not life-threatening, according to their respective medical teams.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to share tips via the Midlands Crimestoppers app.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.