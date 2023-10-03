SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Wells Fargo responds to possible layoffs in Richland County

By Jalen Tart
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The future of more than 500 Wells Fargo employees remain uncertain, as the banking giant said it’s closing this building by next summer.

This news comes in a letter dated last week from Wells Fargo to Columbia Mayor Daniel Rickenman and the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce.

Wells Fargo said many of its 525 workers at its Columbia headquarters will be offered relocation opportunities.

Those choosing not to relocate will be offered severance packages.

The University of South Carolina’s (USC) Darla Moore School of Business Research Economist Joey Von Nessen told WIS these potential layoffs could be connected to the rise of online banking. 

”Columbia’s economy and South Carolina’s economy continues to remain strong and resilient throughout 2023 and what this announcement today represents is a movement more towards online banking as we see the financial services sector evolve into a new environment where more consumers want to interact with their financial institutions online just as they are interacting with other companies online,” Nessen said.

Wells Fargo released a statement that said: 

“Wells Fargo continues to bring employees in non-customer facing roles together and to improve and modernize our workspaces. This will strengthen our customer-centric culture, collaboration, strong risk management, and innovation. We will offer support to impacted employees, such as severance and career counseling.”

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wells Fargo to lay off over 500 Richland County employees, SC Works reports shows
Wells Fargo to lay off over 500 Richland County employees, SC Works reports shows
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Businesses reach settlement with husband of bride killed in golf cart crash on wedding night
Video surveillance captured a light-colored Honda Pilot pull into the parking lot of the Sunoco...
Sumter police investigate shooting on Broad Street
Rysaun D’Marian Foster, 17, was pronounced dead at the hospital from his injuries after his car...
Family speaks out after Cayce teen killed in car crash
The Lexington County Coroner’s Office has identified the teenager who died following a crash on...
Coroner: Brookland-Cayce High School student dies in car crash, another student hurt

Latest News

wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Hazy skies continue Wednesday; Big cool down this weekend
The future of more than 500 Wells Fargo employees remain uncertain, as the banking giant said...
Wells Fargo responds to possible layoffs in Richland County
Bhagavan “Doc” Antle
Myrtle Beach Safari owner avoids prison time in Virginia wildlife trafficking case
Richland County officials said construction to turn the former Burlington Coat Factory building...
Construction begins to turn Columbia Place Mall into government buildings