WATCH LIVE: ‘Silent Witness Ceremony’ recognizes South Carolinians who died from domestic violence

By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 9:48 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson is holding the 26th Annual Silent Witness Ceremony to recognize men and women who died as a result of domestic violence in 2022.

The event will take place at 10 a.m. on Tuesday at the South Carolina Statehouse.

You can watch a live stream of the ceremony online and on our YouTube.

