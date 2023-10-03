WATCH LIVE: ‘Silent Witness Ceremony’ recognizes South Carolinians who died from domestic violence

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson is holding the 26th Annual Silent Witness Ceremony to recognize men and women who died as a result of domestic violence in 2022.

The event will take place at 10 a.m. on Tuesday at the South Carolina Statehouse.

You can watch a live stream of the ceremony online and on our YouTube.

