SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Tom Brady trades his own rookie card to young boy: ‘That’s a $1,000 card right there’

Tom Brady gives a young fan his rookie card, worth more than $1,000. (Source: Wax, Packs and Throwbacks / SPORTS REPORT+ /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINDWOOD, N.J. (Gray News) – One young boy was lucky enough to score the ultimate football fan experience this weekend at a store in New Jersey.

Video taken inside the Wax, Packs, and Throwbacks sports memorabilia and trading card store shows Tom Brady giving a boy named Gavin a Tom Brady rookie card, worth more than $1,000.

The store said Gavin is a local regular.

The video shows Gavin taking off his Philadelphia Eagles’ DeVonta Smith jersey and handing it to Brady in exchange for the trading card.

“That’s a $1,000 card right there,” Brady tells the boy. “Go spend some of that on your… well, keep that card for a while.”

Brady later traded the Smith jersey to actor and comedian Kevin Hart, who was also at the event.

Sports fans packed the store Saturday for the event, participating in trading, raffles and giveaways.

The store said rapper Travis Scott was also in attendance.

In an Instagram post, the store thanked Brady, Hart and Scott for coming and giving customers “a lifetime memory.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wells Fargo to lay off over 500 Richland County employees, SC Works reports shows
Wells Fargo to lay off over 500 Richland County employees, SC Works reports shows
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Businesses reach settlement with husband of bride killed in golf cart crash on wedding night
Video surveillance captured a light-colored Honda Pilot pull into the parking lot of the Sunoco...
Sumter police investigate shooting on Broad Street
Rysaun D’Marian Foster, 17, was pronounced dead at the hospital from his injuries after his car...
Family speaks out after Cayce teen killed in car crash
The Lexington County Coroner’s Office has identified the teenager who died following a crash on...
Coroner: Brookland-Cayce High School student dies in car crash, another student hurt

Latest News

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters amid news that Rep. Matt...
LIVE: Speaker McCarthy’s job at risk after House votes to move ahead with hard-right effort to oust him
FILE - U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, talks to a member of the media during a campaign event...
US Rep. Henry Cuellar of Texas is carjacked by 3 armed attackers about a mile from the Capitol
FILE - Laphonza Butler, President of EMILY's List, speaks during an event in Washington,...
Laphonza Butler sworn in to replace late California Sen. Feinstein, third Black female senator in US history
Representatives debate whether to oust House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.
House debates whether to oust Speaker Kevin McCarthy