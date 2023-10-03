SkyView
Soda City Living: Southeastern Esthetics Institute Nails

By Madeline Stewart
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ELGIN, S.C. (WIS) - Southeastern Esthetics Institute is offering a new program and it is all about the nails.

The Nail Technology program is a new program that can be completed in ten weeks and requires 300 clock hours.

Nail enthusiasts who would like to check the student’s work will be able to make appointments online.

They are located at 501 Spears Creek Church Road in Elgin.

Click here for more information.

