Soda City Living: Southeastern Esthetics Institute Nails

ELGIN, S.C. (WIS) - Southeastern Esthetics Institute is offering a new program and it is all about the nails.

The Nail Technology program is a new program that can be completed in ten weeks and requires 300 clock hours.

Nail enthusiasts who would like to check the student’s work will be able to make appointments online.

They are located at 501 Spears Creek Church Road in Elgin.

