Soda City Living: Glassie Ladies Stained Glass Studio

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We headed back to West Columbia to learn about a work in progress at Glassie Ladies Stained Glass Studio.

The studio specializes in custom glass art pieces and provides glass and supplies to glass artists.

They offer stained glass and fusible glass in a wide variety of colors and sizes. Glass art supplies and tools are also available.

The studio has over 45 years of combined experience working with stained glass.

We had so much fun seeing all the different stained glass and mosaic pieces being created at Glassie Ladies Stained Glass Studio in West Columbia.

If you’re interested in learning how to make stained glass art, call Glassie Ladies or visit their website to book a class.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.