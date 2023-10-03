SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Soda City Living: Glassie Ladies Stained Glass Studio

Soda City Living: Glassie Ladies, Part 1
Soda City Living: Glassie Ladies, Part 1
By Madeline Stewart
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We headed back to West Columbia to learn about a work in progress at Glassie Ladies Stained Glass Studio.

The studio specializes in custom glass art pieces and provides glass and supplies to glass artists.

They offer stained glass and fusible glass in a wide variety of colors and sizes. Glass art supplies and tools are also available.

The studio has over 45 years of combined experience working with stained glass.

We had so much fun seeing all the different stained glass and mosaic pieces being created at Glassie Ladies Stained Glass Studio in West Columbia.

If you’re interested in learning how to make stained glass art, call Glassie Ladies or visit their website to book a class.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wells Fargo to lay off over 500 Richland County employees, SC Works reports shows
Wells Fargo to lay off over 500 Richland County employees, SC Works reports shows
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Businesses reach settlement with husband of bride killed in golf cart crash on wedding night
Video surveillance captured a light-colored Honda Pilot pull into the parking lot of the Sunoco...
Sumter police investigate shooting on Broad Street
Rysaun D’Marian Foster, 17, was pronounced dead at the hospital from his injuries after his car...
Family speaks out after Cayce teen killed in car crash
The Lexington County Coroner’s Office has identified the teenager who died following a crash on...
Coroner: Brookland-Cayce High School student dies in car crash, another student hurt

Latest News

Soda City Living: Southeastern Esthetics Institute Nails
Soda City Living: Southeastern Esthetics Institute Nails
Soda City Living: Southeastern Esthetics Institute Nails
Soda City Living: Southeastern Esthetics Institute Nails
Soda City Living: Glassie Ladies, Part 1
Soda City Living: Glassie Ladies, Part 1
Soda City Living: Glassie Ladies, Part 2