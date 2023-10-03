COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Palmetto Animal Assisted Life Services (PAALS) will be hosting its annual fall fundraising event, Paalloween.

Paaloween takes place on Friday, Oct. 20, with tickets starting at $90 before Oct. 19.

Soda City Live: PAALS Paaloween fundraising event (Palmetto Animal Assisted Life Services)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.