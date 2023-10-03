R1 CHAMPS gives students someone to look up to

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A group of Richland County School District One (Richland One) dads are acting as parental figures to more than just their own children.

Everyone needs a mentor in their life or someone to just help them along the way. Not every kid grows up with the luxury of a role model to look up to at home.

That’s why Richland School District One officials made it their mission to make sure every student feels like they have someone to turn to when they walk into the building each day.

”So R1 CHAMPS stands for “Caring Hearts Making Positive Shifts”. So we want volunteers. It could be parents, it could be people in the community who want to come in to volunteer at their time during their schedule to be a positive impact on those students in our building,” said Kerry L. Abel, Coordinator of Dropout Prevention and Mentoring Services at Richland One.

The R1 CHAMPS was introduced to the school district at the top of the year to make an impact on the lives of every student who walks the halls.

Modeled after the “Dads on Duty” program based out of Shreveport Louisiana.

A parent and/or community volunteers take time out of their own schedules to go to a school, not as an authority figure, but just as extra support when needed.

The Louisiana-based program saw results that let Richland One officials know that this was a program that could reap benefits nationwide.

“They saw a change in the attendance of the students, so it changed the whole framework of the high school. It ended up being 10-15 men and every day they were on campus,” stated Abel.

Richland One and the CHAMPS want to make sure that every student from all 52 schools in the district knows they have a role model to look to when they may need it.

The volunteers told WIS that sometimes breaking down that initial wall is tough but once that trust is earned, they know their job has been done.

”They kind of open up to you, once they build a relationship with you, and then they start to see you as not just a father figure, but a positive adult in their life,” said R1 CHAMPS Volunteer Herman Middleton.

The district has expressed the increased need for more volunteers for the program.

To check out the program or sign up to become a volunteer, click the link here.

