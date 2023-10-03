SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Myrtle Beach Safari owner avoids prison time in Virginia wildlife trafficking case

Bhagavan “Doc” Antle
Bhagavan “Doc” Antle(Source: WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 9:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Safari owner featured in the popular “Tiger King” Netflix series avoided prison time in his Virginia case.

A judge sentenced Doc Antle on Tuesday morning to a two-year suspended sentence, five years of probation and a $10,000 fine, according to the Virginia court system. He is also banned for five years from working with, owning, buying, selling or trading exotic animals.

Back in June, a jury found Antle guilty of two counts of wildlife trafficking and two counts of conspiring to wildlife traffic.

Investigators said Doc Antle illegally purchased lion cubs in Frederick County, Va., for display at Myrtle Beach Safari.

“Antle escaped a prison sentence this time, but he’s still facing multiple federal charges for alleged money laundering and alleged wildlife trafficking of animals, including endangered cheetahs and a chimpanzee. Based on his convictions in Virginia and his years of mistreating animals, including tearing baby big cats, chimpanzees, and other animals away from their mothers to be used in public encounters, PETA is calling on federal authorities to terminate the licenses that keep his sleazy roadside zoo operating,” said Debbie Metzler, the PETA Foundation director of captive animal welfare.

Antle still faces several federal charges in connection with his dealings at Myrtle Beach Safari. Authorities arrested Antle in Horry County in June 2022 on money laundering charges.

RELATED COVERAGE:

He and his business associate, Andrew Sawyer, are accused of laundering over $500,000 in cash that they believed to be the proceeds of an operation to smuggle illegal immigrants across the Mexican border.

He was then charged in a federal wildlife trafficking case, where he’s accused of illegally trafficking animals such as lemurs, cheetahs and a chimpanzee.

At this time, no trial date is set on the federal charges against him out of South Carolina.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wells Fargo to lay off over 500 Richland County employees, SC Works reports shows
Wells Fargo to lay off over 500 Richland County employees, SC Works reports shows
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Businesses reach settlement with husband of bride killed in golf cart crash on wedding night
Video surveillance captured a light-colored Honda Pilot pull into the parking lot of the Sunoco...
Sumter police investigate shooting on Broad Street
Rysaun D’Marian Foster, 17, was pronounced dead at the hospital from his injuries after his car...
Family speaks out after Cayce teen killed in car crash
The Lexington County Coroner’s Office has identified the teenager who died following a crash on...
Coroner: Brookland-Cayce High School student dies in car crash, another student hurt

Latest News

Richland County officials said construction to turn the former Burlington Coat Factory building...
Construction begins to turn Columbia Place Mall into government buildings
The 26th Annual Silent Witness Ceremony recognized men and women who died as a result of...
Silent Witness Ceremony - pt. 1
Stanley Myers, who wore the number 16 when he played quarterback for the Citadel Bulldogs, died...
Celebration of Life service for late prominent attorney announced
In a news release, the South Carolina Education Lottery said a $50,000 ticket was sold in...
$50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Myrtle Beach