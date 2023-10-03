Multiple people indicted for federal drug trafficking offenses

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Multiple people have been indicted for drug trafficking and firearm offenses.

The indictment alleges that beginning in May 2020, John Holliday, Charlton Holliday, Curtis Clark, England Adams, Kendrick Jackson, Tommy Stuckey, Marvin MCrae, James Gamble, Marilyn Rodriguez, Steve Bates, and Larry Jones engaged in a conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine, fentanyl, methamphetamine, and heroin.

The indictment also alleges that Clark, Adams and MCrae engaged in firearm offenses.

Officials said the defendants were arraigned on Friday, Sept. 27, one defendant remains at large.

The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, the Sumter Police Department, and the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Elizabeth Major is prosecuting the case.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.