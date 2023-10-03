SkyView
Man charged after admitting to killing hunter dog in Sumter County

WIS News 10 Sunrise airs Monday through Friday from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.
By Jordyn Markhoff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 7:42 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources reported a man was arrested after admitting to killing a hunting dog in Sumter County.

On Saturday, Sept. 23, officers responded to a call from the man who admitted to shooting the dog while deer hunting on his property.

Officials said officers determined that the dog was killed approximately six miles from where it had been released as part of a legal dog drive for deer in the Brogdon area.

According to state law, (50-11-770 (D)) “A dog that has entered upon the land of another without permission given to the person in control of the dog shall not be killed, maimed, or otherwise harmed simply because the dog has entered upon the land.” (Cont)

Officials said the man was arrested and charged for killing the dog under state law. The deceased dog was returned to the owner.

The case is pending in court, officials stated.

