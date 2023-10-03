How to better prepare for flu season

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - With temperatures dropping, it’s only a matter of time before doctors see an increase in flu-related illnesses.

Experts said cases are expected to spike this December.

According to Doctors, the easiest way to stay safe is by getting a flu shot.

WIS sat down with Anna-Kathryn Burch, a Pediatric Infectious Disease Physician with Prisma Health.

Burch gave tips to better prepare the public for the winter months.

Here are some tips to help protect against the flu

1: Cover your mouth and nose

2: Clean your hands

3. Avoid touching your eyes, mouth or nose

4. Stay home when you are sick

5. Routinely clean touched objects and subjects

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.