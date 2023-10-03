SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

How to better prepare for flu season

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 8:19 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - With temperatures dropping, it’s only a matter of time before doctors see an increase in flu-related illnesses.

Experts said cases are expected to spike this December.

According to Doctors, the easiest way to stay safe is by getting a flu shot. 

WIS sat down with Anna-Kathryn Burch, a Pediatric Infectious Disease Physician with Prisma Health.

Burch gave tips to better prepare the public for the winter months.

Here are some tips to help protect against the flu

1: Cover your mouth and nose

2: Clean your hands

3. Avoid touching your eyes, mouth or nose

4. Stay home when you are sick

5. Routinely clean touched objects and subjects

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wells Fargo to lay off over 500 Richland County employees, SC Works reports shows
Wells Fargo to lay off over 500 Richland County employees, SC Works reports shows
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Businesses reach settlement with husband of bride killed in golf cart crash on wedding night
Video surveillance captured a light-colored Honda Pilot pull into the parking lot of the Sunoco...
Sumter police investigate shooting on Broad Street
The Lexington County Coroner’s Office has identified the teenager who died following a crash on...
Coroner: Brookland-Cayce High School student dies in car crash, another student hurt
Deputies said 29-year-old Eric Barron was arrested Sunday and charged with furnishing or...
Lexington County deputies arrest man accused of possessing contraband in county facility

Latest News

How you can prepare for flu season
How you can prepare for flu season
WIS Weekly Newscast 6 p.m.
Keeping people healthy during Flu season
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has confirmed the first...
SC Health Dept. confirms season’s 1st flu-related death
A map shows the locations of current and new telehealth carts across South Carolina.
New partnership to help more S.C. seniors access healthcare in rural, underserved communities