FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Sunshine keeps winning for the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – We won’t shake off the sunshine anytime soon, with more afternoon highs into the 80s.

First Alert Headlines

Mainly sunny and dry conditions expected for the rest of the week, with a few more clouds mixing in late week.

Warm high temperatures in the 80s continue for the work & school week

Cooler temperatures arrive for next weekend, with likely highs below 75 into Sunday.

Sunday and Monday morning lows back to the 40s!

First Alert Summary

A good Tuesday morning my friends! Our beautiful & dry weather will continue into this week, as a large area of high pressure remains dominant for us here in the Carolinas. This simply means we will stay sunny and dry with highs in the low to mid-80s each afternoon, and overnight lows dipping down into the upper 50s on average. Lows will be slightly milder later into this week once some clouds begin to mix in.

A cold front will slowly approach the Carolinas towards the end of the week that will help to produce some of those clouds over the region on Thursday and Friday. However, we should still have a good amount of sunshine to go with the clouds, keeping highs in the 80s.

Once that front passes through, even cooler air will drive down from the north, with more weekend sunshine breaking out later into Saturday after some morning clouds keep mixing in.

Highs for the weekend are setting up to be in the upper 70s on Saturday, with lower 70s on Sunday.

Lows for Sunday and Monday morning will make a likely return to the 40s!

First Alert Forecast

Today: Abundant sunshine. High temps in the low to mid-80s.

Wednesday: Sunshine continues. Highs in the low 80s.

Thursday: A few more clouds with a great deal of sun. Highs in the low 80s.

Friday: Some clouds mix with sunshine. Highs in the low 80s.

Saturday: Breaks of sunshine following some earlier clouds. Highs near 75-77 degrees.

