SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Family speaks out after loved one killed in car crash

By Jalen Tart
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 10:35 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Respectful, kind-hearted, considerate, and compassionate. Those are the words family members use to describe 17-year-old Rysaun Foster.

According to the police report from the West Columbia Police Department, Foster was traveling westbound on I-26 when he lost control of the vehicle and hit a tree.

The family told WIS Foster was heading home after enjoying a night out with his friends at the Stars and Stripes Bowling Alley in Columbia before the car accident occurred.

Foster’s Grandmother, Donna Jackson, who owns Jackson’s Cuisine and Catering said that Rysaun was special to her, the family, and the family business in many different ways.

“Rysaun is special to us in several ways because not only did he work here in our family business, and he was a part of the establishing of our legacy here at Jackson’s Cuisine and Catering, but he was also my grandson and he worked diligently alongside his dad, his mom, his grandmother, his grandfather, and the rest of our family members here at Jackson’s,” said Foster’s grandmother.

Foster enjoyed being around his family while working at the family restaurant during the weekends.

Jackson told WIS that her grandson loved everyone who walked in the door while serving soul food to customers.

Also, she told WIS he enjoyed having ox tails and candied yams as his favorite meal on Sundays.

“If I could say anything to Rysaun right now is that I love you, I re-miss you, and I will hold memories that we share in my heart forever,” said Jackson.

Foster was set to graduate next spring from Brookland-Cayce High School and planned on attending North Carolina A&T University to major in apparel web design and business.

Dr. Vance Jones, principal of Brookland-Cayce High School shared a statement on the passing of student RySaun Foster:

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man has been arrested after peacefully surrendering to Columbia police after an hours-long...
Man arrested following hours-long standoff with Columbia police, accused of pointing gun at female acquaintance
The Lexington County Coroner’s Office has identified the teenager who died following a crash on...
Coroner: Brookland-Cayce High School student dies in car crash, another student hurt
The 2023 MHS Homecoming Court: Front row left to right: Senior Queen Candidates Caitlyn...
High school student collapses, dies during homecoming festivities, officials say
Deputy Jacob Erin Salrin
Richland County deputy dies in on-duty car crash
Wells Fargo to lay off over 500 Richland County employees, SC Works reports shows
Wells Fargo to lay off over 500 Richland County employees, SC Works reports shows

Latest News

WIS
TROPICS: Tropical Storm Philippe maintains strength in the Central Atlantic
R1 CHAMPS gives students someone to look up to
R1 CHAMPS gives students someone to look up to
Remembering late RCSD Deputy Jacob Salrin
Remembering late RCSD Deputy Jacob Salrin
Gov. Henry McMaster, right, shakes hands with Latitude Corp. President Tom Verbos during a...
How SC is working to ensure rural counties play a role in economic development surge