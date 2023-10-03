Family speaks out after loved one killed in car crash

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Respectful, kind-hearted, considerate, and compassionate. Those are the words family members use to describe 17-year-old Rysaun Foster.

According to the police report from the West Columbia Police Department, Foster was traveling westbound on I-26 when he lost control of the vehicle and hit a tree.

The family told WIS Foster was heading home after enjoying a night out with his friends at the Stars and Stripes Bowling Alley in Columbia before the car accident occurred.

Foster’s Grandmother, Donna Jackson, who owns Jackson’s Cuisine and Catering said that Rysaun was special to her, the family, and the family business in many different ways.

“Rysaun is special to us in several ways because not only did he work here in our family business, and he was a part of the establishing of our legacy here at Jackson’s Cuisine and Catering, but he was also my grandson and he worked diligently alongside his dad, his mom, his grandmother, his grandfather, and the rest of our family members here at Jackson’s,” said Foster’s grandmother.

Foster enjoyed being around his family while working at the family restaurant during the weekends.

Jackson told WIS that her grandson loved everyone who walked in the door while serving soul food to customers.

Also, she told WIS he enjoyed having ox tails and candied yams as his favorite meal on Sundays.

“If I could say anything to Rysaun right now is that I love you, I re-miss you, and I will hold memories that we share in my heart forever,” said Jackson.

Foster was set to graduate next spring from Brookland-Cayce High School and planned on attending North Carolina A&T University to major in apparel web design and business.

Dr. Vance Jones, principal of Brookland-Cayce High School shared a statement on the passing of student RySaun Foster:

“The loss of RySaun Foster has deeply saddened our close-knit school community. RySaun was an outstanding member of Brookland-Cayce High School, a wonderful young man who was always friendly to others, kind-hearted, and full of joy. His loss is one that we all feel deeply, and both his classmates and teachers will miss him dearly. Our thoughts and prayers for comfort and peace are with his family and loved ones in these difficult days ahead.”

