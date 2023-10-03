SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Emergency alert systems being tested on cellphones, TVs and radios across nation Wednesday

The Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Federal Communications Commission will conduct...
The Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Federal Communications Commission will conduct a nationwide test of two alert systems Wednesday.(FEMA)
By Josh White
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Federal agencies will broadcast a message to cellphones, televisions and radios across the U.S. Wednesday to test the nation’s emergency alert systems.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency, in coordination with the Federal Communications Commission, is scheduled to conduct a nationwide test of two alert systems – the Emergency Alert System (EAS) and the Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) system – starting at 2:20 p.m. ET Oct. 4.

The purpose of the two-part test “is to ensure that the systems continue to be effective means of warning the public about emergencies, particularly those on the national level,” FEMA said in a news release in August.

For the EAS portion of the test, FEMA will send an emergency alert test message to televisions and radios lasting around one minute, saying: “This is a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System, issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, covering the United States from 14:20 to 14:50 hours ET. This is only a test. No action is required by the public.”

The agency said it will be the seventh nationwide EAS test, and “will be similar to the regular monthly EAS test messages with which the public is familiar.”

For the WEA portion, cellphones in range of cell towers will receive a message reading: “THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed.”

FEMA said the message will read in English or Spanish, depending on language settings on the phone, and to “help ensure that these alerts are accessible to the entire public, including people with disabilities, the alerts are accompanied by a unique tone and vibration.”

FEMA said cell towers will broadcast the test for around 30 minutes, but all wireless phones should receive the message only once.

The agency said this will be the third nationwide WEA test “but the second test to all cellular devices.”

In case the test is postponed because of an actual widespread emergency during the testing timeframe, FEMA said it will reschedule the test for Oct. 11.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wells Fargo to lay off over 500 Richland County employees, SC Works reports shows
Wells Fargo to lay off over 500 Richland County employees, SC Works reports shows
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Businesses reach settlement with husband of bride killed in golf cart crash on wedding night
Video surveillance captured a light-colored Honda Pilot pull into the parking lot of the Sunoco...
Sumter police investigate shooting on Broad Street
Rysaun D’Marian Foster, 17, was pronounced dead at the hospital from his injuries after his car...
Family speaks out after Cayce teen killed in car crash
The Lexington County Coroner’s Office has identified the teenager who died following a crash on...
Coroner: Brookland-Cayce High School student dies in car crash, another student hurt

Latest News

FILE - Flags stand outside the Colorado Supreme Court, on Jan. 17, 2023, in Denver. Colorado’s...
Colorado high court to hear case against Christian baker who refused to make LGBTQ-themed cake
The 26th Annual Silent Witness Ceremony recognized men and women who died as a result of...
Silent Witness Ceremony - pt. 1
Deputy Ivan Patino was taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.
Deputy saves pregnant woman, 11-month-old twins from burning truck
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters amid news that Rep. Matt...
McCarthy ouster vote ahead as he confronts GOP critics but says he won’t cut a deal with Democrats
Stanley Myers, who wore the number 16 when he played quarterback for the Citadel Bulldogs, died...
Celebration of Life service for late prominent attorney announced