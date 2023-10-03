SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Construction begins to turn Columbia Place Mall into government buildings

By Jordyn Markhoff and Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A plan to repurpose Columbia Place Mall into government buildings has now begun its first steps.

Richland County officials said construction to turn the former Burlington Coat Factory building at the mall is underway. The old store is being repurposed as a consolidated public safety complex for the county.

WIS News 10 first reported about this in September, when Richland County Council talked about turning the almost-vacant Columbia Place Mall into government offices.

Officials said when the work is completed the facility will house the County’s 911 Center and the S.C. Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services.

Construction is expected to be complete by late 2024.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wells Fargo to lay off over 500 Richland County employees, SC Works reports shows
Wells Fargo to lay off over 500 Richland County employees, SC Works reports shows
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Businesses reach settlement with husband of bride killed in golf cart crash on wedding night
Video surveillance captured a light-colored Honda Pilot pull into the parking lot of the Sunoco...
Sumter police investigate shooting on Broad Street
Rysaun D’Marian Foster, 17, was pronounced dead at the hospital from his injuries after his car...
Family speaks out after Cayce teen killed in car crash
The Lexington County Coroner’s Office has identified the teenager who died following a crash on...
Coroner: Brookland-Cayce High School student dies in car crash, another student hurt

Latest News

The 26th Annual Silent Witness Ceremony recognized men and women who died as a result of...
Silent Witness Ceremony - pt. 1
Stanley Myers, who wore the number 16 when he played quarterback for the Citadel Bulldogs, died...
Celebration of Life service for late prominent attorney announced
Construction begins to turn Columbia Place Mall into government buildings
The 26th Annual Silent Witness Ceremony recognized men and women who died as a result of...
‘Silent Witness Ceremony’ recognizes South Carolinians who died from domestic violence