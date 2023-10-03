Construction begins to turn Columbia Place Mall into government buildings

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A plan to repurpose Columbia Place Mall into government buildings has now begun its first steps.

Richland County officials said construction to turn the former Burlington Coat Factory building at the mall is underway. The old store is being repurposed as a consolidated public safety complex for the county.

WIS News 10 first reported about this in September, when Richland County Council talked about turning the almost-vacant Columbia Place Mall into government offices.

Officials said when the work is completed the facility will house the County’s 911 Center and the S.C. Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services.

Construction is expected to be complete by late 2024.

