Celebration of Life service for late prominent attorney announced

Stanley Myers, who wore the number 16 when he played quarterback for the Citadel Bulldogs, died...
Stanley Myers, who wore the number 16 when he played quarterback for the Citadel Bulldogs, died Wednesday morning, the school said on its website.(The Citadel)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Celebration of Life service for a prominent Midlands attorney has been announced.

The Celebration of Life service for Stanley Myers was announced by JP Holley Funeral Home.

The Celebration of Life service will be held at noon on Friday, Oct. 6, at the First Nazareth Baptist Church.  A public visitation will be held on Thursday, Oct. 5, from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m., at the First Nazareth Baptist Church.

Myers was a partner at Moore, Bradley, Myers law firm in West Columbia. His death was announced in September by his Alma Mater, Citadel.

According to the school’s website, Stanley Myers was a member of the class of 1998 and a former football player. He was known as a star quarterback for the Bulldogs from 1995 to 1998.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

