Awareness: Dawn Johnson, A Top Entrepreneurial Woman To Watch

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This week’s episode features Dawn Johnson. A successful entrepreneur who was just named a 2023 Top Entrepreneurial Woman to Watch by “Career Mastered” magazine.

Dawn Johnson’s journey as an entrepreneur began with two invaluable lessons etched into her young heart: the power of community and the essence of hard work. During this segment, Dawn opens up about her journey to entrepreneurship leading her to open her own insurance agency in Rock Hill 17 years ago.

Over the years Dawn Johnson has dedicated countless hours to helping entrepreneurs jumpstart their businesses. She is the chair and co-founder of The Black Economic Leadership League of Rock Hill also known as B.E.L.L. The mission of B.E.L.L. is to grow diverse and equitable business practices that promote the value of inclusive, innovative, progressive policies in economic growth and development, by fostering entrepreneurship, creating jobs, equitable distribution of city resources, and leadership opportunities to help the City of Rock Hill achieve its goals. While the program is limited to business owners in the York County area for now, Dawn explains plans to expand the organization. Billie Jean and Dawn also discuss the launch of “Just Dawn Johnson, LLC,” a platform she created to empower people through financial and women’s empowerment initiatives. One of the initiatives is an annual Self Care Weekend Dawn hosts in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Self-care Weekend is for the everyday woman who wears many hats and “does too much”. This year’s event is Nov. 3 - Nov. 5. Click here to register.

Dawn Johnson is one of more than one dozen women featured in the September edition of “Career Mastered’ magazine as a 2023 Top Entrepreneurial Woman to Watch. In this segment, Dawn shares why this acknowledgment is one that is near and dear to her heart and what lessons she’s learned as a business owner with other Black female entrepreneurs.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.